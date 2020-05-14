|
Mary H. Clemens, 71, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Maple Lawn. A public visitation will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 from 4-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required. A private family service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Shayne Looper officiating. The service may be viewed LIVE on the Dutcher Funeral Home website. Interment will follow at Batavia Cemetery.
Mary was born January 11, 1949 in Ashland City, TN to Charles & Grace (Carney) Hutton. She married Duane Clemens on September 2, 1990 in Coldwater, MI.
Mrs. Clemens was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and homemaker and worked for many years at Bundy Tubing and ACM (Asama). She was an active member of Lockwood Community Church and loved country dancing, teaching others both line and square dancing for many years. Mary loved sewing and gardening but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her husband Duane, her children Sharon (Ken) Maggert of Angola, IN, Sandra (Scott Petersen) Howard of Port Clinton, OH, Katie Richards of Coldwater, her step children Terry (Linda) Clemens of Sturgis, Scott Clemens of Bronson, Kim Clemens of Coldwater, Tina (Terry) Patten of Sturgis, her siblings Violet Hutton of Camden, TN, Charles (Pat) Hutton, Jr., Carolyn Ann Carroll both of Ashland City, TN and Era Wood of Joelton, TN and several grand and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Joan Marie Trail.
Memorials may be directed to ProMedica Coldwater Cancer Center. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 14, 2020