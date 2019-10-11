|
Mary Jean Modert, 92, of Coldwater, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Maple Lawn. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Coldwater with Pastor David Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Adams Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4-8:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Mary was born October 13, 1926 in Grand Rapids, MI to Roy & Melvine (Smith) Hanshaw. She married Lyle J. Modert on June 18, 1946 in Bronson. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2006.
Mrs. Modert worked 17 years at Bronson Reel and 25 years between Precision Products and Precision Tube in Burr Oak, retiring in 1986. She was a member of the Coldwater First Baptist Church and the Bronson American Legion Auxiliary. Mary was an avid MSU fan and was known by many for her delicious sugar cookies. She was a devoted wife and mother but her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her children Judy Modert, Sherry McNees, Jake (Kandy Fickle) Modert and Moose (Kathy) Modert all of Coldwater, her grandchildren Clarice Ross, Bridget (Mitch) Dickert, Joe Ross, Melissa (Neal) McDonald, Corey (Ang) McNees, Angela (Jason) Marks, Matt (Dusty) Modert, Jesse (Amber) Modert, Terry Lee Modert, Christopher Modert and 14 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind some very special friends including Jan Yesh, Penny Warsop and the Bill O'Grady family. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Charles Hanshaw, her sister Irene Brown, her son-in-law Mike McNees and her daughter-in-law Cindy Modert.
Memorials may be directed to the Coldwater First Baptist Church or the . www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 11, 2019