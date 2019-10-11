Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Coldwater, MI
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Adams Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Modert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Modert


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary J. Modert Obituary
Mary Jean Modert, 92, of Coldwater, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Maple Lawn. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Coldwater with Pastor David Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Adams Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4-8:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.

Mary was born October 13, 1926 in Grand Rapids, MI to Roy & Melvine (Smith) Hanshaw. She married Lyle J. Modert on June 18, 1946 in Bronson. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2006.

Mrs. Modert worked 17 years at Bronson Reel and 25 years between Precision Products and Precision Tube in Burr Oak, retiring in 1986. She was a member of the Coldwater First Baptist Church and the Bronson American Legion Auxiliary. Mary was an avid MSU fan and was known by many for her delicious sugar cookies. She was a devoted wife and mother but her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children Judy Modert, Sherry McNees, Jake (Kandy Fickle) Modert and Moose (Kathy) Modert all of Coldwater, her grandchildren Clarice Ross, Bridget (Mitch) Dickert, Joe Ross, Melissa (Neal) McDonald, Corey (Ang) McNees, Angela (Jason) Marks, Matt (Dusty) Modert, Jesse (Amber) Modert, Terry Lee Modert, Christopher Modert and 14 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind some very special friends including Jan Yesh, Penny Warsop and the Bill O'Grady family. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Charles Hanshaw, her sister Irene Brown, her son-in-law Mike McNees and her daughter-in-law Cindy Modert.

Memorials may be directed to the Coldwater First Baptist Church or the . www.dutcherfh.com.

Dutcher Funeral Home



517-278-2795
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dutcher Funeral Home
Download Now