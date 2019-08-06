|
|
Mary K. Hart, 85, of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 12 Noon at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. The family will receive friends, prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM on Wednesday. Interment will take place, at a later date, at North Gilead Cemetery.
Mary was born April 4, 1934 in Coldwater, MI to Floyd & Margaret (Thatcher) Robey. She married Allen Hart on Sept. 30, 1950, he preceded her in death on November 28, 2002. She then married Lou Brunick, who also preceded her in death
Mrs. Hart worked as a secretary at many local businesses including Montgomery Egg Co., Federal Mogul, Branch Co. Federal Savings and Loan and Century Bank and Trust.
Mary enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards and Bingo. She enjoyed traveling, going on many cruises and spending the winter months in Lakeland, FL. Mary took great pride in how her home and yard looked and she loved to ride her motorcycle with the side car.
Mary is survived by her daughter Hope Green of Angola, Jenny (Don) Supianoski of Bronson, her siblings Betty Neusbaum of Coldwater, Darlene Snyder of Bear Lake, Lorraine Fickle of Quincy, Edwin (Mary) Robey of Coldwater, her grandchildren Brandon Supianoski, Shawn Supianoski, Robert Hart, Mandy (Lorenzo) Hart Bradley, Christy (Jason) Hart Harris, Steven Hart and great grandchildren Alisha, Dana, Darrien, Brie and Olivia. In addition to both husbands, she was preceded in death by her son Allen Hart II, brother Tom Robey and sister Maxine Scutt. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 6, 2019