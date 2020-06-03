Mary Lucinda Brauker-Bogi
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lucina Brauker-Bogi, 95, of Bronson passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020 at Almost Like Home Assisted Living.

A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Union City with Pastor Terry Siler and a public memorial service will take place at a later date. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.

Mary was born October 2, 1924 in Kalamazoo, MI to Cornelius and Frances (Draper) Kindig. She graduated from Union City High School. In February of 1946 she married Marlin R. Brauker, he preceded her in death in 1981. Mary later met Earnest Bogi and they married in September of 1997 and she moved to Dundee. Earnest preceded her in death in 1998. She was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker and also spent many years working as the head of housekeeping at the Victorian Villa in Union City.

Mary was a woman of faith, attending the Dundee Baptist Church while residing there. She has been a lifelong, avid reader since the age of 5, when she would read the newspaper while sitting on her dad's lap. Mary enjoyed traveling, taking vacations and was a great cook. Although Mary was feisty and firm, she will be remembered for her fun loving spirit and positive attitude.

Mary is survived by her children Burl (Shirley) Brauker of Union City and Megan (Larry) McConn of Bronson; her sister Connie Podruchney of Las Cruces, NM; her grandchildren Becky (Carl) Walters, Dusty Coates, Jason Smith, Erin Mosher, and Kersten Cook; her great grandchildren Anna Walters, A.J. Walters, Marlyn Coates, and Quentin Coats; her companion Allen Moran; and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by both husbands Marlin and Earnest; and her son Barney B. Brauker.

Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association, the National Kidney Foundation, or the Dundee Senior Center. www.dutcherfh.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved