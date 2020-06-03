Mary Lucina Brauker-Bogi, 95, of Bronson passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020 at Almost Like Home Assisted Living.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Union City with Pastor Terry Siler and a public memorial service will take place at a later date. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Mary was born October 2, 1924 in Kalamazoo, MI to Cornelius and Frances (Draper) Kindig. She graduated from Union City High School. In February of 1946 she married Marlin R. Brauker, he preceded her in death in 1981. Mary later met Earnest Bogi and they married in September of 1997 and she moved to Dundee. Earnest preceded her in death in 1998. She was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker and also spent many years working as the head of housekeeping at the Victorian Villa in Union City.
Mary was a woman of faith, attending the Dundee Baptist Church while residing there. She has been a lifelong, avid reader since the age of 5, when she would read the newspaper while sitting on her dad's lap. Mary enjoyed traveling, taking vacations and was a great cook. Although Mary was feisty and firm, she will be remembered for her fun loving spirit and positive attitude.
Mary is survived by her children Burl (Shirley) Brauker of Union City and Megan (Larry) McConn of Bronson; her sister Connie Podruchney of Las Cruces, NM; her grandchildren Becky (Carl) Walters, Dusty Coates, Jason Smith, Erin Mosher, and Kersten Cook; her great grandchildren Anna Walters, A.J. Walters, Marlyn Coates, and Quentin Coats; her companion Allen Moran; and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by both husbands Marlin and Earnest; and her son Barney B. Brauker.
Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association, the National Kidney Foundation, or the Dundee Senior Center. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.