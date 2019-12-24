|
Mary P. Olney, 94, of Girard, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Grand Vista in Coldwater.
A funeral service will take place at noon Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Girard United Methodist Church with Pastor Matt West officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Mary was born Dec. 30, 1924, to Lewis and Lona (Frye) Fridley in Columbus, Ohio. On March 31, 1945, she married Wayne Olney in Columbus. He preceded her in death Sept. 9, 1981. Mary first moved to Butler Township in 1945 and then to their farm in West Girard in 1946. They raised registered dairy cattle, hogs, and chickens.
Mary was a woman of strong faith and a longtime member of the Girard UMC, where she also was involved with the Shalom Circle. She was a member of the 8th Airforce Historical Society, Branch County Farm Bureau, and Butler Aid Society. Mary enjoyed doing crochet work, baking and growing red roses. Her true joy in life was being around her family.
Mrs. Olney is survived by her son, David (Margie) Olney of Girard; her grandchildren, Josh (Teresa) Kilburn and Derek (Stacy) Kilburn; her great-grandchildren, Bradley and Jordan Gillett, and Lilly and Thad Kilburn; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; her twin sons, Gale and Gordon Olney; four sisters; and five brothers.
Memorials may be directed to Girard United Methodist Church. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 24, 2019