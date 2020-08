Or Copy this URL to Share

Maude Elizabeth Bidwell, 87, of Bronson, passed away at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020, surrounded by family, under the care of Elara Caring Hospice.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

