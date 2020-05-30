Or Copy this URL to Share

Melvin Arnold "Mel" Morrill, 65, of Coldwater, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 following several years of declining health.



A public graveside service will be held at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store