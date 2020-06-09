Or Copy this URL to Share

Melvin Arnold "Mel" Morrill, 65, of Coldwater, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, unexpectedly at home following several years of declining health.

A public graveside service will held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.





