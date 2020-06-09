Melvin A. Morrill
Melvin Arnold "Mel" Morrill, 65, of Coldwater, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, unexpectedly at home following several years of declining health.
A public graveside service will held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.


Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 9, 2020.
