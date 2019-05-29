|
|
Merlyn Lynn Barrows, age 69, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home, with her family by her side.
She was born on September 7, 1949 in Detroit, Michigan to John and Harriet (McKimmy) Osborne.
Merlyn graduated from Wayne Memorial High School in 1968. She married Lynn Barrows on August 17, 1968 in Wayne, Michigan. They lived in Garden City, Michigan, and she worked as a lunch room supervisor for Wayne Westland Schools for several years. They later moved to Little Lime Lake, Orland, Indiana, in 1995. She also worked as a stock clerk for Walmart.
Merlyn's hobbies included crocheting, crossword puzzles, and hand held video games.
Survivors include her husband, Lynn Barrows of Orland, Indiana, two sons, Kevin (Shawn) Barrows of Redford, Michigan, and Darrel (Kari) Barrows of Hemlock, Michigan, three grandsons, McClain, Connor, and Sawyer, a sister, Joyce (Jack) Smales of Dade City, Florida, and a brother, Scott (Theresa) Osborne of Lyon Township, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Karen Breece, and a brother, Rick Osborne.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm Friday, May 31, 2019 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in her memory are requested to the Orland Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 446, Orland, Indiana 46776 or to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, Indiana 46703
(Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, IN 260/495-2915.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 29, 2019