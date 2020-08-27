Michael Allen "Mike" Hyska, 58 of Bronson passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 due to a car accident in Bronson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson with Fr. Bondy officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 3-8:00 PM, with the rosary to begin at 7:00 PM, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
Michael was born December 6, 1961 to Steven and Nellie (Ludwick) Hyska in Coldwater. He earned his Associate's Degree from Glen Oaks Community College. Mike worked for many years at Bronson Precision Products before starting his own business Parham Products. He married Kathy Savage on October 27, 1984.
Mike was a man of faith and a long-time member of St. Mary's and the Knights of Columbus. He had many interests including doing yardwork, traveling, and being outdoors especially going hunting and fishing with his late brothers. Mike was an excellent cook. He was an avid Elvis fan. Mike enjoyed old cars, tractors, and tooling around town with his grandson Lucas. His true joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Mike will be remembered for his loving & caring personality, and helping anyone in need. He will be missed by many.
Mike is survived by his wife Kathy Hyska of Bronson; his children Christopher (Katie) Hyska of Coldwater, Stephanie (Chad) Somerlott of Bronson, and Olivia (Cameron Savage) Hyska; his siblings Janet Reed of Sturgis, Cindy (John Jacumin) Hyska of Charleston, SC, Pam (Don) McConn of Bronson, and Celeste (John) Brown of Bronson; his grandchildren Landon and Lucas Hyska, Charlotte, Kailee, and Isla Hyska, and Ivy Savage; his sister-in-law's Cynthia Hyska of Angola and Karen Hyska of Bronson; his brother-in-law's John Arver of Bronson; many nieces, nephews, and close friends; and his sidekick "Lukie". He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings John Hsyka, Bill Hyska, and Monica Arver; and his brother-in-law's Don Reed and Chris Savage.
Memorials may be directed to the Bronson Sports Boosters or the Promedica Cancer Center. www.dutcherfh.com