Michael A. O'Reilly, Jr., 47, of Athens, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home from natural causes.A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City, with Pastor Marty Burdick officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon-8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Lighthouse. The private funeral service will be live-streamed on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM on the Lighthouse Facebook page found at https://www.facebook.com/lighthousefuneral/community/. A Facebook account is not required to view the video.