Michael A O'Reilly
Michael A. O'Reilly, Jr., 47, of Athens, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home from natural causes.

A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City, with Pastor Marty Burdick officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon-8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Lighthouse. The private funeral service will be live-streamed on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM on the Lighthouse Facebook page found at https://www.facebook.com/lighthousefuneral/community/. A Facebook account is not required to view the video.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
