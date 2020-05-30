Michael "Mike" Alexander Rehm, 77 of Coldwater passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Laurels.
In following his wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Michael was born July 12, 1942 to Harold and Elizabeth (Brown) Rehm in Coldwater. He earned an associate's degree and worked for many years for the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities as a utility man retiring in 2004. Mike proudly served in the U.S. Navy, where he was part of the Cuban Blockade, also known as the Cuban Missile Crisis. On June 6, 1964 he married the love of his life Karen Burrows. She preceded him in death on March 10, 2004.
Mike was a man of faith, attending the Coldwater United Methodist Church. He volunteered with the Coldwater Habitat for Humanity, where he served as President and also the Coldwater Relay For Life where he was a Team Leader. Mike was an avid photographer, concentrating on outdoors and landscapes. He enjoyed being outside spending time kayaking and hiking, while taking photos of wildlife and birds. Mike lived life on his terms. He will be remembered for his dedication to his family and causes he believed in, as well as lending a hand to anyone in need.
Michael is survived by his children Kelly (Eric) Johnson of Dublin, IN and Christopher (Heidi) Rehm of Richland; his brother Robert Rehm of OH; his sister Sue (Jerry) Borton of Coldwater; his grandchildren twins Sierra & Montana Rehm, and Amanda Johnson; many nieces & nephews; along with his cat "Dandy". He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Karen.
Memorials may be directed to Coldwater Habitat for Humanity or Coldwater Relay For Life. www.dutcherfh.com
In following his wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Michael was born July 12, 1942 to Harold and Elizabeth (Brown) Rehm in Coldwater. He earned an associate's degree and worked for many years for the Coldwater Board of Public Utilities as a utility man retiring in 2004. Mike proudly served in the U.S. Navy, where he was part of the Cuban Blockade, also known as the Cuban Missile Crisis. On June 6, 1964 he married the love of his life Karen Burrows. She preceded him in death on March 10, 2004.
Mike was a man of faith, attending the Coldwater United Methodist Church. He volunteered with the Coldwater Habitat for Humanity, where he served as President and also the Coldwater Relay For Life where he was a Team Leader. Mike was an avid photographer, concentrating on outdoors and landscapes. He enjoyed being outside spending time kayaking and hiking, while taking photos of wildlife and birds. Mike lived life on his terms. He will be remembered for his dedication to his family and causes he believed in, as well as lending a hand to anyone in need.
Michael is survived by his children Kelly (Eric) Johnson of Dublin, IN and Christopher (Heidi) Rehm of Richland; his brother Robert Rehm of OH; his sister Sue (Jerry) Borton of Coldwater; his grandchildren twins Sierra & Montana Rehm, and Amanda Johnson; many nieces & nephews; along with his cat "Dandy". He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Karen.
Memorials may be directed to Coldwater Habitat for Humanity or Coldwater Relay For Life. www.dutcherfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 30, 2020.