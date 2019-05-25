|
|
Michael Dean Hanners passed away at his home in Coldwater, MI on May 23, 2019, at the age of 63. Michael was born August 25, 1955, in Elkhart, Indiana to Sandra and Paul Hanners.
Michael was preceded in death by both of his parents. His mother Sandra Kay Kiner-Staub passed away June 14, 2003, and his father Paul Dean Hanners passed away on June 26, 1996.
Michael will be greatly missed by his five children; Daughter's Hope Hanners Vega and Amanda Hanners both of Gaston, South Carolina, Daughter Megan M. Meyer and husband Joshua of Rolla, Missouri, and son's Zackery M. Hanners and Lance Corporal Joshua P. Hanners, USMC both of St. Louis, Missouri.
Michael is survived by his Sisters Cathleen K. Hanners-Douglas and brother-in-law William; Melissa A. Lindsey and brother-in-law Michael Cox; brother John T. Kiner Jr., all of Coldwater, MI; and sister Ginger Peel and husband David of Versailles, Kentucky. Michael had seven grandchildren Corey, Cody, Collin, Isabella, Brooke, Katelyn, Austin; one granddaughter due this summer and one great-granddaughter Ella, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
There will be no services or calling hour at this time.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 25, 2019