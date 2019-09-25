|
Michael "Mike" Reed Cook, 70 of Bronson passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Borgess Hospital.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home of Bronson with Pastor Gregg Cole of Pleasant Hill Missionary Church officiating. Interment with Military Honors by Bronson American Legion Post #259 will follow at Bronson Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home from 2:00 – 8:00 pm.
Michael was born May 6, 1949 to Victor and Betty (Kime) Cook in Sturgis. He graduated from Bronson High School in 1967 before taking a year of classes at WMU. On May 15, 1968 he married Diana Herman, which later ended in divorce. He proudly served his country in the US Army during Viet Nam from 1970-72. Mike spent many years working in the grocery and automotive business before starting his own company MiRatsCo in 1993 until retirement in 2003. He married Susan Schaeffer on September 10, 1993 in Sturgis.
Mike currently attended Pleasant Hill Missionary Church after going to St. Mary's earlier in life. He was very involved with the Bronson Exchange Club and Jaycee's. Mike was a little league coach for many years, including coaching his children. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and John Wayne westerns. Mike was an avid UM football fan. His true joy in life was spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren's events.
Michael is survived by his wife Susan Cook; his children Rhonda Noble and Douglas Cook; his brother James (Beth) Cook all of Bronson; his grandchildren Collin Cook, Kaitlyn Noble, Braydon Cook, Brooke and Mykal Kline; his nephew Ruhl Cook and his black lab Spoker-D. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the Bronson Athletic or Band Boosters, or the Pleasant Hill Church. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019