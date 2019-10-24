|
|
|
Michael Wayne Keyworth, 81, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso, Ind.
Mr. Keyworth was born September 20, 1938 in Flint Michigan to Martin and Milly (Behnke) Keyworth. He attended LaPorte High School through his sophomore year and graduated from Coldwater High School in Michigan in 1957. He spent most of his life working in various areas of the auto industry.
Mr. Keyworth was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no services. Cremation has taken place. Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel is handling arrangements. To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019