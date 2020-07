Michele M. Ward, 62, of Bronson, MI, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence.A memorial service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Hill Missionary Church in Bronson. Michele and her husband Don will be buried together, following the service, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. www.dutcherfh.com