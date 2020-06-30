Michelle A. Fullington
1981 - 2020
Michelle Ann Fullington, 38, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Bronson. She was born December 17, 1981, in Coldwater, to Roger and Lisa (Paradine) Fullington.
A memorial service for Michelle will be held at Revelation Chapel in Fremont, Ind., at a later date.
She was fiery yet bold woman who loved movies and popcorn with her daughter McKayla. She also enjoyed cop shows and was always looking to make people happy.
Michelle is survived by her parents, Roger Fullington of Coldwater and Lisa (Duane Fulton) Fullington of Montgomery; her daughter McKayla Cates of Coldwater; her sister Amanda Fullington of Coldwater, her fiancé Scott Loose of Coldwater; her grandmother Virginia Custer, her uncles Tim and Albert Fullington and Rick and Mark Paradine; and close friend Rachel.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Bryan and Roger Fullington, her grandparents Raymond (Margaret) Paradine and Star Fullington; and her uncle Scott Paradine.
Memorials are suggested to Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. www.dutcherfh.com.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
