Mildred Ruth Mullin, 95, of Coldwater, died on Friday, November 8, 2019 at her home under hospice care, surrounded by her family.
A service in celebration of Mildred's life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Lockwood Community Church, 202 E. Lockwood Road, Coldwater, MI 49036, with Pastor Shayne Looper officiating. Visitation will be held just prior to the service on Thursday at the church, beginning at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign, IL at a later date.
The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. www.lighthousefuneral.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 12, 2019