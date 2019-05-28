|
|
|
Millicent Ann VanKampen, 61, of Litchfield, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Ascension Borgess Hospital. She was born June 20, 1957 in Albion to Robert and Mary (Schroder) Eding.
A visitation for Millicent VanKampen will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Memorials are suggested to the or the Ronald McDonald House.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 28, 2019
Read More