Mr. Milo 'Mike' Fred James, 71, of 117 Sims Lane, Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, May 17, 2019. He was the husband of Marlene James of the residence and the son of the late Vernon James and Easter Dowell Lindsey. He was a mechanic and was a native of Coldwater, Michigan. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Milo F. James, III of Fingerville; Paul A. Geishert (Darlene) of Snellville, Georgia; Dustin D. James of Cowpens, two daughters, Kelly S. Walkup (Robin) of Sturgis, Michigan; Kami E. James Ortt of Spartanburg and a brother, Vernon P. James II of Ohio and by a sister, Nila M. Harmon of Michigan, and by 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by two sisters, Beverly L. Dubois and by her husband Larry, Myrtle M. James, and a grandson, Jessie Clayton James, Step-father, Lloyd Lindsey and Step-mother, Rita Lathouse James.
The family received friends, 11:00 until 12:00, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, with military honors. The family received family and friends at the home of Dustin James in Cowpens, S.C.
Memorials may be made to the , 4899 Belfort Road Unit 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.
Condolences may be sent online to: www.eggersfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 25, 2019