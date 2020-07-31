1/
Mohsen Ahmed
Mohsen Ahmed passed away July 23, 2020 peacefully at home with his family by his side.

Mohsen loved his caregiver Erica Browse and his parents Tuhida Saleh and Ali Ahmed. Mohsen has two sisters Rana and Rajaa Ahmed and three brothers, Mohamed, Shady and Salman Ahmed.

Mohsen's favorite things were music, going for walks and playing peek-a-boo with his caregiver.

Mohsen was full of life and could light up a room with his smile and laughter.

Mohsen was preceded in death by an unborn sibling and both grandfathers. He is survived by his parents, Ali Ahmed and Tuhida Saleh; siblings, Shady, Rajaa, Mohamed, Salman and Rana Ahmed.

Mohsen's final resting place is at Trinity Cemetery in Detroit.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Jul. 31, 2020.
