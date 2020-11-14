Nancy Ann Briggs, 73, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, OH. She was born August 22, 1947 in Hillsdale to John and Geraldine (Richards) McKinley.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Reading United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading. Visitation will be held Monday from 3-7 PM at the funeral home. Face coverings and social distancing are required for indoor gatherings.
For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.