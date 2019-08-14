Home

Nathan Aaron Disbro Obituary
Nathan Aaron Disbro, 50, died unexpectedly on July 28, 2019, in Atlanta, GA. He suffered a sudden stroke. Nate was born on August 24, 1968, in Coldwater, MI. He is the son of Guy Disbro and Nora (Lane-Disbro) Coler and step-father Darryl Coler.
He attended Bronson Schools in Bronson, MI, and graduated in 1986; then graduated from Central Michigan University in 1990.
He was employed at Cox Communications, for the past 11 years, as a Video Operations Engineer in Atlanta, GA. He enjoyed and loved making videos, film making, photography, "Old Time" radio broadcast and traveling. His passion was filming, astrology and trains.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Stone Mountain Chapel, located at 1040 Main St., Mountain, GA, where the family planned a celebration of Life for family and friends on Friday, August 9, 2019. A memorial service will be held in November, in Bronson, MI; details to follow.
He is survived by his mother, Nora (Lane-Disbro) Coler; brothers, Dale (Tracie) Disbro, of Coldwater, MI, and Matthew Disbro, of Mackinaw Island; sister, Dawn (Galard) Gilroy, of Athens, MI; nephews and niece; Wesley (Tahylin) and Lucas Disbro, Drew (Lin), TJ and Genna (Andrew) Gilroy.
He was preceded in death by his father Guy Disbro and step-father Darryl Coler.
In Lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a .
Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 14, 2019
