Ned O. Himes, 86, of Abbeville, SC formerly of Coldwater passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Self Regional Healthcare of Greenwood, SC.
Ned was born July 11, 1934 in Sturgis to Ferman and Madge (Trexler) Himes.
Ned graduated from Bronson High School in 1952 and served in the National Guard, retiring as Lieutenant Colonel after 29 years. After his honorable discharge he worked at Quality Springs in Coldwater until his health forced him to retire and move south.
Ned was a member of the Abbeville Lion's Club, Main Street United Methodist Church, and was active with the veteran groups in Abbeville, SC.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Linda; his son's Rick Himes & Timothy (Denise) Himes, his step children; Chris (Troy) Tiner, Greg Irvine, and JC (Sherry)
Irvine. Grandchildren; Dustin Himes, Derek Himes, Joshua Himes, Major Jared (Alicia) Himes, Dylan Himes, Jordan Himes, Taylor Himes, and Colin Fraley. 4 Great Grandchildren a brother, Nick Himes, a sister, Pam Wiler. and former daughter in law, Patricia Himes-Fraley.
Mr. Himes was preceded in death by his parents, a son Larry Himes, step daughter Karry Irvine and a sister, Rueann Hyska.
Funeral services with military honors were held at three o'clock, Friday November 13, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home Chapel in Abbeville, SC. Burial will follow at a later date at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta MI
Memorials may be made to Abbeville Lions Club, PO Box 221, Abbeville, SC 29620 or to the charity of ones choice. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.