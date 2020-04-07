|
Nell Catherine Mullens, 89, of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2020, at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital, after her battle with COVID-19.
She was born June 30, 1930, in Waverly, Tenn., to Clyde and Beulah (Damesworth) Durham. On February 11, 1950, Nell married Golden G. Mullens and he preceded her in death May 22, 2000.
A memorial service for Nell C. Mullens will be held at a later date.
Nell was known for her tender, loving heart spending much of her time as caretaker for others. She also was a generous woman who enjoyed bird watching, sight-seeing, sewing and quilting.
She is survived by her children, Junnie (Keith) Morrow of Canton; Linda (Chesty) Blackman of Quincy; Goldie Kay of Dearborn Heights; her grandchildren Rachel, Will, Michael, Christopher, Gary and Crystal; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Nell was preceded in death by her parents, her six brothers and sisters, and her close friend and companion Ivan Wellman.
Arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 7, 2020