1/1
Neva M. Burnham
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neva Marie Burnham, 73, of Bronson, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her daughter's home in Bristol, Ind., under the loving care of her family with assistance from Hospice.
A celebration of Neva's life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Visitation will be held for an hour prior to the service, beginning at noon, at Lighthouse. Interment will follow at Matteson Cemetery in Bronson.
Neva was born July 26, 1947, in Sturgis, to Delton and Cora (Page) Carpenter. She graduated from Bronson High School in 1965 and went on to attend Wright Beauty Academy in Battle Creek. Neva's first marriage was to Kenneth Norton. Later, on July 2, 1977, she married Michael Burnham in Angola, Ind. He survives.
A lifelong resident of the Bronson/Colon area, Neva worked at Coldwater State Home, was a beauty operator in Colon and a paraprofessional with Bronson Community Schools in the past. She also worked at Maxitrol - Colomer Division in Colon and did house-painting, cleaning, babysitting and was part-owner of a ceramics shop.
Neva was the matriarch of the family. She asked for nothing from anyone and always gave so much. Neva genuinely enjoyed taking care of others, especially her children, grandchildren and her furry companion, Muffy. In her spare time, she loved taking her grandchildren on adventures, scrapbooking, ceramics and spending time with family. Neva and Michael went on several Caribbean cruises as well as all over Europe. She and Michael enjoyed wintering in Florida. Family was highly important to her.
Neva is survived by her husband of 43 years, Michael; her children, Kenneth Norton (Sharon) of Howe, Ind., and her daughter, Kimberly Norton (Carey) Drury of Bristol, Ind.; three grandsons, Brett Neveraski of Columbus, Ohio, and Andrew Neveraski and Carter Neveraski, both of Elkhart, Ind.; two granddaughters, Toni Norton and Becky Norton, both of Union City; a great-grandson, Matthew Childs of Union City; as well as "Ms. Muffy."?She was preceded in death by her parents, Delton and Cora Carpenter; a son, Kevin Norton; and a granddaughter, Taylor Neveraski.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society, 129 Jefferson Avenue S.E., Grand Rapids, MI 49503; or American Heart Association, 3940 Peninsular Drive S.E., Grand Rapids, MI 49516.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
Neva was a awesome lady. Her and I had many adventures while we owned ceramic shop. She and mike put many hours in the shop. RIP neva may god be with your family. You will be missed by all
Sue
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved