Neva Marie Burnham, 73, of Bronson, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at her daughter's home in Bristol, Ind., under the loving care of her family with assistance from Hospice.
A celebration of Neva's life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Visitation will be held for an hour prior to the service, beginning at noon, at Lighthouse. Interment will follow at Matteson Cemetery in Bronson.
Neva was born July 26, 1947, in Sturgis, to Delton and Cora (Page) Carpenter. She graduated from Bronson High School in 1965 and went on to attend Wright Beauty Academy in Battle Creek. Neva's first marriage was to Kenneth Norton. Later, on July 2, 1977, she married Michael Burnham in Angola, Ind. He survives.
A lifelong resident of the Bronson/Colon area, Neva worked at Coldwater State Home, was a beauty operator in Colon and a paraprofessional with Bronson Community Schools in the past. She also worked at Maxitrol - Colomer Division in Colon and did house-painting, cleaning, babysitting and was part-owner of a ceramics shop.
Neva was the matriarch of the family. She asked for nothing from anyone and always gave so much. Neva genuinely enjoyed taking care of others, especially her children, grandchildren and her furry companion, Muffy. In her spare time, she loved taking her grandchildren on adventures, scrapbooking, ceramics and spending time with family. Neva and Michael went on several Caribbean cruises as well as all over Europe. She and Michael enjoyed wintering in Florida. Family was highly important to her.
Neva is survived by her husband of 43 years, Michael; her children, Kenneth Norton (Sharon) of Howe, Ind., and her daughter, Kimberly Norton (Carey) Drury of Bristol, Ind.; three grandsons, Brett Neveraski of Columbus, Ohio, and Andrew Neveraski and Carter Neveraski, both of Elkhart, Ind.; two granddaughters, Toni Norton and Becky Norton, both of Union City; a great-grandson, Matthew Childs of Union City; as well as "Ms. Muffy."?She was preceded in death by her parents, Delton and Cora Carpenter; a son, Kevin Norton; and a granddaughter, Taylor Neveraski.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society
, 129 Jefferson Avenue S.E., Grand Rapids, MI 49503; or American Heart Association
, 3940 Peninsular Drive S.E., Grand Rapids, MI 49516.