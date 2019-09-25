|
|
OBIT
Norma Jeanne Unterkircher, 87, of Bronson, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Drew's Place in Coldwater.
A private family memorial service will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery, where Jeanne will be interred, along with her husband, Warren. Please join family and friends to share memories at an open house celebration of Jeanne's 87 years on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:30 – 4:30 PM at Ancestral Acres, 1063 Holmes Rd., Bronson, Michigan.
Jeanne was born November 22, 1931 in Bronson, MI to Earl & Ethel (Fair) Keckler. She attended Hickory Corners Noble #2 country school, across from the family farm and graduated as Valedictorian from Bronson High School in 1949. She attended Michigan State College in 1950. Jeanne married Warren I. Unterkircher on June 24, 1950 in Bronson. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2015.
Jeanne worked as a bookkeeper from 1949-1964 for Bronson Co-Operative Association, Warren's Station, Prairie River Golf Course and the A&W Root Beer Stand. From 1967-2004, she worked as a real estate agent for Donner Realty and Somerlott Real Estate and was assistant librarian for Bronson School Systems and the Coldwater Regional Center.
Mrs. Unterkircher loved flower gardening, giving away hundreds of bouquets through the years. She was an avid card maker, sending numerous greeting to her friends. She loved nature and planted all 46 trees at her lifelong residence on Weaver Road. Jeanne enjoyed playing her beloved organ, a special gift from Warren. She was a dedicated Friend of the Bronson Library, generously donating many hours of service.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter Linda (John) Sellman of Grand Rapids, her granddaughters Lana, Erin and Brenna Sellman, her sisters June Hankins of Colon, Joanne Keckler of Sturgis and her brother Jon Keckler of Bronson.
Jeanne was very passionate about Friends of the Bronson Library. If you would like to contribute to a memorial, please make checks payable to: Friends of the Bronson Library. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019