Norman Ronald Schafer, 89, of Tekonsha, passed away at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall on Aug. 23, 2020.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Norman will take place at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha 914 N. Main St. Tekonsha, MI 49092. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM also at the Church. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.
Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com
to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.