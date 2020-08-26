1/
Norman R Schafer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman Ronald Schafer, 89, of Tekonsha, passed away at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall on Aug. 23, 2020.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Norman will take place at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha 914 N. Main St. Tekonsha, MI 49092. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM also at the Church. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.

Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved