Olen Keith Marowelli, 77, of Quincy, passed away Thursday April 9, 2020, at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
He was born January 23, 1943, in Tekonsha, to Roy C. and Dorothy K. (Worthington) Marowelli. He married Nancy (Herman) on February 14, 1969, and later divorced.
Olen graduated from Quincy High School, class of 1960. He then joined the U.S. Army. Olen was a member of the Quincy American Legion post #157. He loved to be outdoors, especially spending time in the Upper Peninsula. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include a daughter, Lori (John) Neill of Montgomery; a son, Steve (Jodi Holtz) Marowelli of Quincy; a sister, Linda Skutt of Coldwater; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Olen was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Richard Marowelli.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Quincy American Legion post #157.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Quincy American Legion post #157.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 11, 2020