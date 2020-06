Or Copy this URL to Share

Otto Collins, 84, of Burlington Township, passed away at home on Friday, June 19, 2020.



A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Burlington Township Cemetery with Pastor Pete Payne officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.

