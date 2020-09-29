1/1
Patricia A Elkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Elkins, 80, of Bronson, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Bronson, with Pastor John Fields officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.

Pat was born May 8, 1940, to Raymond and Dealie (Hughes) Laferty in Garrett, Ky. She had attended Caney College and Pikeville College, receiving her bachelor's degree. On June 9, 1961, she married Doug Elkins, and he survives.

Patricia had been a school teacher for 30 years with 27 of those years at Bronson. She also was a recipient of the "Who's Who Among American Teachers" award and was a member of First Baptist Church in Bronson. Patricia was artistic and had a passion for traveling, but what she truly loved was to be with her family.

In addition to her husband, Doug, she is survived by her sister, Ina Rae (Jim) Taulbee of Sturgis; her niece, Angela Flint; nephews Chris Lawson, Scott Lafferty and Marty Laferty; and several much-loved great- and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Camilla Faye Lawson; and two brothers, Buford and James Laferty.

Memorial donations are suggested to First Baptist Church in Bronson.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dutcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved