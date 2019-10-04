Home

Services
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dutcher Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Dutcher Funeral Home
Coldwater, MI
Patricia A Orris


1941 - 2019
Patricia A Orris Obituary
Patricia A. Orris, 78, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Maple Lawn.

The funeral service will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Mark Case officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 3-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home.

Patricia was born April 2, 1941 in Malinta, Ohio to Lawrence and Anna (Koehnke) Kestner. She married William L. Orris on June 24, 1961 in Angola, IN.

Mrs. Orris managed the Branch County Memorial Park on Messenger Lake for 28 years. She mowed grass, registered campers, managed lifeguards and ran the concession stand. Pat was lovingly known by many as the candy lady at the top of the hill.

Patricia was a former member of the Reformation Lutheran Church in Coldwater. She bowled in the Wednesday and Thursday Ladies League for many years. She loved watching the Molly B Polka Party on RFD TV and socializing with her friends, spending many hours on the phone. Patricia enjoyed traveling, camping and attending dances at the Burnside Senior Center. Her greatest joy was raising her family and being a devoted mother and grandmother.

Pat is survived by her husband William, her son Michael (Terri) Orris of Union City, her daughter Denise (Tony) MacArthur of Coldwater, her sisters and brothers Joanne (Roland) Finley of Quincy, Robert (Donna) Kestner of Allen, Rick (Debra) Kestner of Saginaw, Deborah (LaRay) Vanderpool of Montgomery, her grandchildren Dylan Orris, Nicholas MacArthur, Renee Stowell, her great grandson Frankie Stowell, many nieces and nephews and many special friends. She was preceded in death by many close friends who were near and dear to her heart.

Memorials may be directed to Burnside Senior Center. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 4, 2019
