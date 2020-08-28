1/1
Patricia C. Markley
Patricia C. Markley (Patty) age 60, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo. Patty was born October 10, 1959 in Flint, MI to Robert E. & Sally J. (Stowell) Markley. She was one of 5 children.

After graduating High school, Patty worked in the medical field caring for elderly patients. This is a profession that rang true to her personality, as she was a most caring and empathetic woman. In the prime of her life she simultaneously co-owned and managed Cranks Resort and Gotta-Go Trucking company, all while raising three children.

Patty was a devoted mother. She focused most of her free time and energy into her family and spent every minute possible with her kids and grandkids.

In her younger years Patty loved being active and outside, soaking up the sun, swimming, skiing and boating. Later in life she became a foodie, focusing on tasting and creating new recipes whenever possible. Patty also found joy in browsing the stores for the next great deal.

Patricia was a skilled multitasker, that had a wonderful knack for solving problems. She will always be remembered for her big heart, refreshing honesty, witty humor, giving great advice (even if it was not asked for) and ultimately her ability to persevere in any situation.

Patricia is survived by her children Jessica (Stephen) Hinds of Chester, NY, Kara Minick of Coldwater, Trevis Crank of Coldwater, her brother Robert Markley of Nevada, half-sister Jonell Santos, her grandchildren Riley Crank, Trey Crank, Rachelle Crank, William Hinds, Joseph Hinds, Jaden Minick and Blake Minick. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Pamela Zimbicki, Geneva Bringham, brother Daniel Markley and half-sister Darcy England.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 12-2:00 PM at Occasions Hall, 430 W. Chicago St., Coldwater.

www.dutcherfh.com.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 28, 2020.
