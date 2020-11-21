1/1
Paul B. Stowell
1925 - 2020
Paul Brantner Stowell, age 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Born in Scottville, Paul was the son of M. Sheldon and Rose (Brantner) Stowell and brother of Sheldon J. Stowell. He was a graduate of Coldwater High School and Central Michigan University, and a proud World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy on the island of Guam.
In 1954, Paul married the love of his life, Barbara June (Cradit) Stowell. Paul and Barb celebrated 56 years of joyful marriage before her death in 2010.
Paul spent most of his career in the heating and cooling industry, primarily as owner/president of the Leo Tilford Company in Jackson from 1962 until 1982.
For more than 40 years, Paul and a group of fishing buddies enjoyed annual trips to their camp in northern Ontario. An avid researcher, he amassed a great collection of family genealogical history and spent many happy hours in libraries and public offices around the state.
A devoted dad, father-in-law, "Beeba" and great granddad, Paul is survived by his daughters Paula (Robert) Valeri, Amy (Danny) Weis, and Shelley (Philip) Zalewski, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A private burial in Jackson is planned. Memorial contributions may be directed to Jackson District Library.



Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 20, 2020
Dear Shelly and family, my thoughts are with you during this difficult time. Paul was always in my thoughts anytime something new was happening with our son, as a week didn't go by without his asking what was new with him. Caring about others was one of his special gifts that I was lucky to be a part of. He has been a special man and I've been fortunate to have had him in my life. He is missed
Kal Hoag Sr.
Friend
November 19, 2020
I only knew Paul for a few short years but his smile would light up a room and make everyone in it feel special. He was a special asset to our genealogical society and its library and his loss is felt sorely. RIP Paul.
Laurie Lightfoot
Friend
November 18, 2020
Paula, Amy and Shelly,
So sorry to hear of your father's passing. He was a fine neighbor and friend. I loved his wit and devotion to your mom.





Anne Miller
Friend
November 18, 2020
The entire Pfeiffle family send our sympathy and prayers to Paul's family. He was strongly admired for his value in family and friends and was such an enjoyable conversationalist. We shall relish our fond memories of such a quality guy.
Jerry Pfeiffle, Jr.
Friend
November 18, 2020
I was saddened to learn of Paul's passing. He was a good friend of the JCGS Library and I looked forward to seeing him on Thursdays. He certainly kept us on our toes! Thank you for your Service, RIP. Shelley, you & the rest of the family are in my thoughts & prayers.
Chian Kuntz
Friend
November 18, 2020
Paul and Barbara were neighbors of ours for many years. They were both happy loving people. We will miss Paul. May happy memories bring you comfort and peace.
John and Jean Schaub
Neighbor
November 18, 2020
Dear Paula, Amy and Shelley, We are so sorry to learn of the death of your beloved father. He so enjoyed all of you and was so very proud of all of you. You have been great daughters to your father. Memories are wonderful and know you have many like we do, which will help in the difficult days ahead. Our prayers and blessings are with all of you. Lots of love and virtual hugs, xxxxoooo Jim & Charlotte Portz
Jim & Charlotte Portz
Friend
November 18, 2020
Paul got me started in the HVAC Trades back in 1984 when he helped get me into Leo Tilford after he had sold the company. I started at the receiving desk and now 35 years later I work at Heat Controller where Paul retired from. Paul and Barb were also dear friends and next door neighbors to my grandparents Wendall and Elise. Classy and whip smart fella always. He will be missed by all
Wendall Cole
Acquaintance
November 17, 2020
Thank you for your service Mr. Stowell.
November 17, 2020
Both Paul and Barb were wonderful neighbors and warm and loving people. It was our honor to call them friends. So sorry for your loss
Carol clark
Friend
