Paul David Wing Sr., 77 of Coldwater passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his home under hospice care while surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Reverend Matt Orvis officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater from 4:00 – 7:00 pm.
Paul was born March 12, 1942 to Merle and Maxine (Helmbolt) in Highland Township, MI. He was a hardworking man, spending 25 plus years in supervision at Simpson's (Metaldyn). Paul left manufacturing and then started a 20 year career with ADAPT, Inc, impacting many lives as a mentor and friend. Paul married Wilma "Kay" Kirby on July 20, 1980 in Allegan. Paul and Kay started Wing House Adult Foster Care, which was in operation for 25 years.
Paul was a man of faith and a member of the Coldwater Church of the Nazarene. He was also a proud member of the NRA. Paul enjoyed had many interests including hunting, woodworking, and cooking. He was a great handyman and "jack of all trades". Paul will be remembered as a mender of broken hearts as well as being a friend to anyone he met. His true joy in life was helping anyone in need. Paul will be missed by many.
Paul is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kay Wing of Coldwater; his children Kim Dotson, Dale (Vicki) Judd, Sharon Hagen, Tim (Terri) Judd, Laura Wing, Paul (Sherry) Wing, Jr., Lori (Dan) Morford, Mike (Carrie) Wing, Mark (Angel) Bond, Joanna (Mohsin) Wing, Nichole (Greg) Mitchell, and Bob (Glenna) Orvis; his siblings Eloise Kremel, Danny (Marcella) Wing, Yvonne (Michael) Hatfield, and Dale (Debbie) Wing; 54 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Donnie Wing; his sister Melody Wing; his brother-in-law Russel l Kremel; his son-in-law's Delbert Dotson and Paul Hagen; and his great granddaughter Lillian Dotson.
Memorials may be directed to ADAPT, Inc or Elara Caring Hospice. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 18, 2020