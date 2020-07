Paul Maxwell Minniear, 86, of Tekonsha, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall.A celebration of Paul's life will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.at the Tekonsha First Baptist Church with Pastor Brian Perry officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Lighthouse of Tekonsha. A private interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha.