Paul R. Crawford
Paul Robert Crawford, age 48, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

He was born on September 28, 1971 in Coldwater, Michigan.

Funeral Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Beams Funeral Home –Fremont, Ind.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial Gathering
Moody & Crew Farm
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Moody & Crew Farm
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
