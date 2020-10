Or Copy this URL to Share

Paula Biolchini, 72, of Battle Creek, formerly Coldwater, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek.

A graveside service for Paula Biolchini will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.





