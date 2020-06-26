Paula M. Barnett, 50 of Quincy, Michigan went to be with her Heavenly Father Saturday June 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.



She was born October 7, 1969 in Adrian, Michigan to James and Sharon (Van Doren) White. Paula attended and graduated from Addison Schools.



Paula worked as a cashier at Brooklyn IGA store for several years after graduation. She worked at SKD in Jonesville up until about 12 years ago. Paula was a loving and loyal friend that would do anything for you. She loved cooking, baking, camping, hiking, gardening, and bird watching. Paula enjoyed her mornings that she spent with her Lord by reading her bible. Her family and those that she touched will always remember Paula's great faith in the Lord.



Paula is survived by her loving husband Amos Barnett, Jr., her children Katelynn Nicely (Travis) of Jackson, MI, Bill Duckham (Taylor) of Coldwater, MI, and her son James Barnett, still at home, her parents James and Sharon White of Addison, MI, her brothers Corey (Becky) White of Manitou Beach, MI, Joshua (Ariel) White of Addison, MI, aunts and uncles and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents James and Geraldine White of Morenci, MI, and Alva and Donelda Van Doren of Seneca, MI, and an uncle Robert Fay.



Cremation has already taken place. Her family and friends may stop by her home Sunday June 28th to pay their respects.





