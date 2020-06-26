Paula M. Barnett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula M. Barnett, 50 of Quincy, Michigan went to be with her Heavenly Father Saturday June 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 7, 1969 in Adrian, Michigan to James and Sharon (Van Doren) White. Paula attended and graduated from Addison Schools.

Paula worked as a cashier at Brooklyn IGA store for several years after graduation. She worked at SKD in Jonesville up until about 12 years ago. Paula was a loving and loyal friend that would do anything for you. She loved cooking, baking, camping, hiking, gardening, and bird watching. Paula enjoyed her mornings that she spent with her Lord by reading her bible. Her family and those that she touched will always remember Paula's great faith in the Lord.

Paula is survived by her loving husband Amos Barnett, Jr., her children Katelynn Nicely (Travis) of Jackson, MI, Bill Duckham (Taylor) of Coldwater, MI, and her son James Barnett, still at home, her parents James and Sharon White of Addison, MI, her brothers Corey (Becky) White of Manitou Beach, MI, Joshua (Ariel) White of Addison, MI, aunts and uncles and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents James and Geraldine White of Morenci, MI, and Alva and Donelda Van Doren of Seneca, MI, and an uncle Robert Fay.

Cremation has already taken place. Her family and friends may stop by her home Sunday June 28th to pay their respects.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vickers SPRINGPORT FUNERAL HOME
121 Pearl Street
Springport, MI 49284
(517) 857-4848
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved