Phil E. Leskow, 88, of Coldwater, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home.A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Visitation will be held Wednesday, prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.