Philip Ray Hanshaw, 58, of Union City, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Bedford Twp.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Phil will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City with Tate Goodwin officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the Lighthouse.
Phil was born December 13, 1960 to Charles and Bertha (Francisco) HanshawinColdwater.PhilgraduatedfromBronsonHigh School with the Class of 1978. He continued his education, becoming a journeyman tool and die maker. Phil worked at Metaldyne in Litchfield until his health caused him to retire. He enjoyed mowing the lawn, landscaping, working in his garage and cooking.
Surviving are his wife, Shannon Hanshaw of Union City; children, Joshua Hanshaw of Elkhart, Charles (Maegin) Hanshaw of Union City, Victor (Nitia Garrison) Hanshaw of Union City and Melinda Barber of Elkhart, IN; nine grandchildren; and siblings Carol (Tom) Phelps of Battle Creek, Diane (Lynn) Henry of South Carolina and John Hanshaw of Hillsdale, Charles "Junior" (Marge) Hanshaw of Bronson and his special nephew John Matt Hanshaw. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, David Hanshaw.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse PO Box 161, Union City, MI 49094 to help with final expenses. You can also donate online at https://www.lighthousefuneral. com/funeral-funding/donate-to-funeral-expenses. Visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on June 18, 2019
