Phyllis Daun Fulk McCann, longtime resident of Coldwater, Michigan, died March 24, 2019 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility where she had been a resident since 2010. She was born May 19, 1928 in Harrisburg, PA. She married Bill G. McCann on January 12, 1947. She is survived by her husband; her children Gary McCann (Judy) of Aurora, IL; Marilyn Lampman (John), Coldwater; Sandra Worth (the late Stephen) Muskegon, MI; and Lynda Dorsch (Mike), Coldwater. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis spent a significant part of her life in volunteer and church work. She was a charter member of Calvary Baptist Church, Quincy. She taught Sunday school, Child Evangelism Clubs, summer kids clubs, singing in the choir, and serving as a youth leader. She was honored in 1990 by the church for the unstinting service as a volunteer with a servant's heart.
She was a Kindergarten Aide at Jennings Elementary School in Quincy.
She had a natural love for children.
Phyllis was known as an excellent cook and an incomparable baker. Her decorated cakes were in demand for weddings, graduations, and birthdays.
A severe stroke, compounded by dementia in recent years, confined her to a wheelchair and then to her bed at Maple Lawn for the past nine years. Even in her confinement, she made many good friends among the staff and other residents. The family is ever grateful for their kind attention offered to her during her last years of her life.
The family will receive friends at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel, 111 E. Chicago Street, Quincy on Monday, April 1, from 5 – 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 770 E. Chicago Road, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maple Lawn or Calvary Baptist Church.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 26, 2019