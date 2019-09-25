Home

Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Burlington Church of God
Phyllis J. Freds


1926 - 2019
Phyllis J. Freds Obituary
Phyllis Jeane Freds, 92, of Burlington Township, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.

A celebration of Phyllis's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Burlington Church of God with Pastor David Rails officiating. Burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City: www.lighthousefuneral.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019
