Phyllis Jeane Freds, 92, of Burlington Township, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
A celebration of Phyllis's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Burlington Church of God with Pastor David Rails officiating. Burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City: www.lighthousefuneral.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019