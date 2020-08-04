Phyllis Leona Wagar, 93 of Coldwater went to be home with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Maple Lawn after a courageous battle against cancer.
In following her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 12 noon at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Nelson Brandymore officiating. Visitation will be held, prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 am at the funeral home. A private interment will take place at Wilson-Lawrence Cemetery.
Phyllis was born August 21, 1926 to Ernest and Cora (Dubendorf) Loose in Batavia Township. She was a 1944 graduate of Coldwater High School, where she met the love of her life Kenneth Wagar. After his return from WWII where he served with the U.S. Marines, they were married on June 2, 1946 in Coldwater. At age 38, she went to Wright's beauty school with her oldest daughter. Upon completing her course, she operated her own salon at her home for 20 years.
Phyllis was a woman of faith and a longtime member of the Coldwater Free Methodist Church. She served as a volunteer and in many capacities of the church, making over a 100 afghans for fellow members and friends. Phyllis had many interests, including serving as a 4-H Leader, helping to build two houses, and was a gifted seamstress. Her true joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Over the years she attended as many of their functions as possible.
Mrs. Wagar is survived by her daughters Priscilla (Jim) Huestis of Battle Creek and Teresa Yoder of Coldwater; her brothers Robert and Wilford Loose both of Coldwater; her grandchildren Kenneth (Lori) Huestis of Battle Creek, Chad (Julie) Huestis of Hanover, PA, Tonia (Michael) Derr of Troy, MI, and Matthew Yoder of Nashville, TN; her great grandchildren Zachary Huestis, Sarah Derr, and Clara Yoder; and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth in 1990; her son-in-law Jerry Yoder; her sister Wilma (Lewis) Everett; her sister-in-laws Margaret and Elnore Loose; and her brother-in-law Leslie Olney.
Memorials may be directed to Coldwater Free Methodist Church Benevolent Fund. www.dutcherfh.com