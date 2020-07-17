Preston Glenn Sarles, 20, of Quincy passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Quincy.A memorial service for Preston will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Pine Ridge Bible Church in Quincy with Pastor Steve Pickell officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation 10:00 AM until time of service at the church.Preston was born March 28, 2000, to Glenn Sarles and Gina (Foley) in Marshall, MI. He was a 2018 graduate of Quincy High School and had been employed at Berry Global. Preston loved cars and always held a passion for the mechanics of them. He enjoyed video games but his family is what always came first. Preston grew up in a Christian home but within the last year he reaffirmed his faith in Jesus. He will be missed as a son, brother, grandson, and friend to many.Survivors include his parents, Gina (Thomas) Wright of Quincy, Glenn Sarles of Quincy; his siblings Nate (Tamara) Sarles of Bartow, FL, Rachel Sarles, Connor Sarles both of Quincy; step-siblings Alex Wright of Topeka, KA, Thomas Wright of Gobles, MI, Taylor (Garret) Cox of Minnesota; his grandparents Dale (Katherine) Foley of Quincy, Judi Cole of Bartow, FL, Dick (Nancy) Sarles of Tekonsha; one niece Melody Sarles; several aunts and uncles and many close cousins.Arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.Memorials are suggested to the Automotive Technologies Department at B.A.C.C.