Preston G Sarles
2000 - 2020
Preston Glenn Sarles, 20, of Quincy passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Quincy.

A memorial service for Preston will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at 12:00 noon at Pine Ridge Bible Church in Quincy with Pastor Steve Pickell officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation 10:00 AM until time of service at the church.

Preston was born March 28, 2000, to Glenn Sarles and Gina (Foley) in Marshall, MI. He was a 2018 graduate of Quincy High School and had been employed at Berry Global. Preston loved cars and always held a passion for the mechanics of them. He enjoyed video games but his family is what always came first. Preston grew up in a Christian home but within the last year he reaffirmed his faith in Jesus. He will be missed as a son, brother, grandson, and friend to many.

Survivors include his parents, Gina (Thomas) Wright of Quincy, Glenn Sarles of Quincy; his siblings Nate (Tamara) Sarles of Bartow, FL, Rachel Sarles, Connor Sarles both of Quincy; step-siblings Alex Wright of Topeka, KA, Thomas Wright of Gobles, MI, Taylor (Garret) Cox of Minnesota; his grandparents Dale (Katherine) Foley of Quincy, Judi Cole of Bartow, FL, Dick (Nancy) Sarles of Tekonsha; one niece Melody Sarles; several aunts and uncles and many close cousins.

Arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.

Memorials are suggested to the Automotive Technologies Department at B.A.C.C.

www.dutcherfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Pine Ridge Bible Church
JUL
20
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Pine Ridge Bible Church
Funeral services provided by
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
