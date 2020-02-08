|
Ralph James "Jim" Warkoczeski, 80 of Coldwater passed away Thursday, February 06, 2020 at Maple Lawn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Paul Redmond of St. Thomas More Catholic Student Parish officiating. Interment will follow the Mass at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home from 4:00 – 8:00 pm, with the Rosary being recited at 7:00.
Jim was born April 25, 1939 to Anthony and GiGi (Lopez) Warkoczeski in Coldwater. He graduated from St. Charles Catholic School in 1958. In 1962 he was drafted into the U.S. Army serving 2 years before his honorable discharge. On August 29, 1964 he married the love of his life, LuAnne Pifer at St. Charles. Jim was a hardworking man, starting his working career at age 16 with Kroger. He worked with them for 20 years, becoming the Co-Manager and Head of Produce. Jim then worked at Ralph Schaffer Distributing for 4 years as a route delivery and salesman. In 1976 he and LuAnne purchased Newt's Market in Tekonsha which they ran for more than 20 years before retiring in 1998.
Jim was a man of strong faith and a long-time member of St. Charles. He was a member of the Coldwater Elks. Jim enjoyed cooking and eating his creations, especially for Sunday family dinners. He liked spending time at the lake cottage on Lake George. His true joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Jim will be remembered as being an avid Notre Dame fan with a great sense of humor with his "famous" one liners.
Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, LuAnne Warkoczeski of Coldwater; his children Andrew Warkoczeski of Coldwater, Suzy (Joe) Gonzalez of Coldwater, and Tony (Jen) Warkoczeski of Berkley, MI; his sisters Patricia (Mitchel) Paul of Kalamazoo and Viginia "Sue" (Conrad) Killian of Brea, CA; his grandchildren David, Matthew, and twins Veronica & Victoria Gonzalez, and Everly Warkoczeski; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to St. Charles Catholic Church or School. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 8, 2020