Randy S. Hurley, 57, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday March 7, 2020, at home.
He was born January 10, 1963, in Coldwater, to Forrest and Maryln (Snyder) Hurley. Randy married Elizabeth (Hauff) on December 1, 1995, and she survives. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1981 and went on to attend Kellogg Community College.
Randy was a Service Manager at Frank Beck Chevrolet in Hillsdale for many years. Randy was an outdoorsman where he loved to go camping, kayaking, hunting and fishing. Most importantly he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Elizabeth, are daughter, Johnna (Justin) Starks of Vermontville; four sons, Jason Staley of Hillsdale, Brice Staley of Hillsdale, Shawn Hurley of Coldwater, and Drew Hurley of Hillsdale; his mother, Maryln Hurley; six sisters, Reva (Doug) Dahl of Kentucky, Connie McCormick of Tennessee, Vicky Linn of Louisiana, Yvonne Zeilan of Texas, Dawn Fisch of Florida and Tonya Faust of Ohio; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Forrest Hurley.
Funeral services for Randy S. Hurley will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday March 12, 2020, at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield, with the Rev. Julie Yoder-Elmore officiating. Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date. There will be a celebration of Randy's life at Jonesville Eagles following the service.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 10, 2020