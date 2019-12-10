Home

Raymond E Johnson Obituary
Raymond E. Johnson, 78, of Leonidas Township, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Calhoun County Medical Facility in Battle Creek.

A luncheon to celebrate Raymond's life will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 3:00 P.M. at the Factoryville Bible Church Fellowship Hall, located at 33650 Factoryville Rd, Athens, MI 49011. Private interment will be held at Factoryville Cemetery. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. www.lighthousefuneral.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 10, 2019
