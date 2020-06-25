Or Copy this URL to Share

Regena L. "Genie" Swager, age 71, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.



She was born on October 7, 1948.



Funeral Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Beams Funeral Home –Fremont, Ind.





